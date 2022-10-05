Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading 16.3% Higher

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 16.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 15,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.90 price objective on shares of Kidoz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Kidoz Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.50 million and a P/E ratio of -25.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

