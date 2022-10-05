KIWIGO Price Tops $0.0107 on Major Exchanges (KGO)

KIWIGO (KGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, KIWIGO has traded down 35.4% against the dollar. One KIWIGO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KIWIGO has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and $16,385.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004720 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00044425 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $321.78 or 0.01603459 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00029947 BTC.

KIWIGO Coin Profile

KIWIGO (CRYPTO:KGO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KIWIGO is www.kiwigo.app. The Reddit community for KIWIGO is https://reddit.com/r/kgocrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KIWIGO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kiwipay is a peer-to-peer payment based on blockchain with the KiwiGo app at its back, which supports network growth through rewards for cryptocurrency. Kiwipay combines rideshare industry concepts with the technological advantages of a blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIWIGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIWIGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KIWIGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

