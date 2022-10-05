Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Shares Up 1.7%

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €8.05 ($8.21) and last traded at €8.01 ($8.17). 178,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.88 ($8.04).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.80 ($14.08) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($15.20) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Klöckner & Co SE Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $798.50 million and a PE ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

