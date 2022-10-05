Kunci Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.05 Million (KUNCI)

Kunci Coin (KUNCI) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Kunci Coin has a total market capitalization of $41.32 million and $2.05 million worth of Kunci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kunci Coin has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kunci Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00145708 BTC.

About Kunci Coin

Kunci Coin’s launch date was February 16th, 2022. Kunci Coin’s total supply is 39,999,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 1,232,584,338 coins. Kunci Coin’s official website is kuncicoin.com. Kunci Coin’s official Twitter account is @kuncicoinglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kunci Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kunci Coin (KUNCI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Kunci Coin has a current supply of 39,999,999,998.28341 with 1,232,584,338.426697 in circulation. The last known price of Kunci Coin is 0.03334161 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,649,291.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kuncicoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kunci Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kunci Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kunci Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

