Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $181.00

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 222.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10,593.30 and $181.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001355 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016902 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. Telegram | Discord | YouTube Whitepaper “

