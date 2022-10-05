Kyrrex (KRRX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $103,901.00

Kyrrex (KRRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Kyrrex has a market cap of $76.01 million and $103,901.00 worth of Kyrrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kyrrex has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Kyrrex token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00145539 BTC.

Kyrrex Profile

Kyrrex launched on November 29th, 2021. Kyrrex’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Kyrrex’s official Twitter account is @kyrrexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kyrrex’s official website is kyrrex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyrrex (KRRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron10 platform. Kyrrex has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kyrrex is 0.28038424 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $101,249.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kyrrex.com.”

