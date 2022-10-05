Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2022

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Lamb Weston updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.85 EPS.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE LW traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $81.04. The stock had a trading volume of 48,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.