Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Lamb Weston updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.85 EPS.

NYSE LW traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $81.04. The stock had a trading volume of 48,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

