Lamden (TAU) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31,480.00

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $31,480.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CavatCoin (CVTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2021. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. Telegram | Reddit | Discord | Github | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.