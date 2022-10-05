Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Boosts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $46,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ traded down $3.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.13. 7,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,246. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.13.

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.