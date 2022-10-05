Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,087 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NIKE by 476.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in NIKE by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $225,747,000 after purchasing an additional 788,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,061 shares of company stock worth $4,356,819 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.47. 118,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,602,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.87. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

