LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday. 9,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session's volume of 417,904 shares.The stock last traded at $4.78 and had previously closed at $4.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). LG Display had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 7.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LG Display by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 73,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 10.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 6.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 361,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 21,424 shares during the period. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

