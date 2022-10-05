Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.79

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.79 and traded as high as $6.60. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 10,096 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LWAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

