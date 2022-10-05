Linamar Corporation Buys 35,844 Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$59.44 per share, with a total value of C$2,130,456.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,012,270 shares in the company, valued at C$60,166,190.76.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$53.87 per share, with a total value of C$1,930,955.71.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$60.80 per share, with a total value of C$2,179,211.25.

On Monday, September 26th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,192,774.62.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Linamar Corporation purchased 338,864 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$63.99 per share, with a total value of C$21,684,788.41.

On Monday, September 19th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,228,581.78.

On Friday, September 16th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,284,370.38.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Linamar Corporation acquired 171,590 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$65.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,282,643.07.

On Monday, September 12th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,381,063.15.

On Thursday, September 8th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,288,797.11.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,269,405.51.

Linamar Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LNR stock traded down C$0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$57.33. 86,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,313. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.47. Linamar Co. has a 52-week low of C$45.46 and a 52-week high of C$81.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linamar Company Profile

LNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

