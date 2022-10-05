LINK (LN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $318,897.00

LINK (LN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. LINK has a market capitalization of $178.23 million and approximately $318,897.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINK has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.83 or 0.00148893 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINK alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINK is link.network.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.