Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Trading Down 7%

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) fell 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.92. 53,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,361,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEV. Veritas Investment Research began coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $558.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 219.51%. The company had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. On average, analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the first quarter worth about $565,330,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lion Electric by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,465,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 91,445 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Lion Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 600,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $2,127,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $1,517,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

