LIQ Protocol (LIQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $316,859.00

LIQ Protocol (LIQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One LIQ Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. LIQ Protocol has a total market cap of $316,859.00 and $29,809.00 worth of LIQ Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LIQ Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LIQ Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LIQ Protocol Profile

LIQ Protocol was first traded on August 1st, 2021. LIQ Protocol’s total supply is 99,999,785 coins. LIQ Protocol’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. LIQ Protocol’s official website is liqsolana.com.

LIQ Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LIQ Protocol is a decentralized on-chain liquidation engine system powering derivatives markets on Serum and lending platforms on Solana.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIQ Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIQ Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIQ Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LIQ Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIQ Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.