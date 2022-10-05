Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $986.05

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 986.05 ($11.91) and traded as low as GBX 730 ($8.82). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 760 ($9.18), with a volume of 58,136 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 974.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 984.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £215.16 million and a P/E ratio of 2,303.03.

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers personal storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with warehouse space for office furniture, pallets, archives, boxes, eBay, and online retailer stock; and insurance services.

