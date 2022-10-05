Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA) Trading 3% Higher

Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA – Get Rating) traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.72. 1,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.
Loncar China Biopharma ETF Stock Up 3.0 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34.
