LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.74. 22,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,529. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.