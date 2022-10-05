LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $101,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,734,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.20. 33,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,794. The stock has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.41. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.08 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last ninety days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

