LS Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,666. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $153.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

