LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 530.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.44. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

