LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 924 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.5% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.56. 1,023,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,886,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

