LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Short Interest Update

LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of LXI REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

LXI REIT Stock Performance

Shares of LXI REIT stock opened at 0.99 on Wednesday. LXI REIT has a 52-week low of 0.99 and a 52-week high of 2.20.

About LXI REIT

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

