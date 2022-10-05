Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $34.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.52.

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, September 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,593 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $955,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lyft has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. Lyft’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

