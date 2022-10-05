LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,999 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,744,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $86,336,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 194.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after buying an additional 617,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,807,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,207,000 after buying an additional 590,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.09. The company had a trading volume of 87,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,100. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.75. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

