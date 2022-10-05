Maiden Holdings North America (NYSE:MHNC) Trading Down 0.8%

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 4,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 5,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87.

Maiden Holdings North America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

