Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Hovde Group to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAIN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

MAIN stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. 411,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 79.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

