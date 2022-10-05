Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) Trading 0.1% Higher

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.75. 353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05.

