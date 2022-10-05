Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) & Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) Critical Contrast

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) and Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forza X1 and Malibu Boats’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Forza X1 alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forza X1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Malibu Boats $1.21 billion 0.81 $157.63 million $7.51 6.46

Malibu Boats has higher revenue and earnings than Forza X1.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

94.6% of Malibu Boats shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Malibu Boats shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Forza X1 and Malibu Boats, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forza X1 0 0 0 0 N/A Malibu Boats 0 1 5 0 2.83

Malibu Boats has a consensus target price of $76.86, indicating a potential upside of 58.37%. Given Malibu Boats’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Malibu Boats is more favorable than Forza X1.

Profitability

This table compares Forza X1 and Malibu Boats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forza X1 N/A N/A N/A Malibu Boats 12.98% 36.24% 20.67%

Summary

Malibu Boats beats Forza X1 on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forza X1

(Get Rating)

Forza X1, Inc. focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing fully electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida. Forza X1, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Twin Vee Powercats Co.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands. Its products are used for a range of recreational boating activities, including water sports, such as water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating and fishing. The company sells its products through independent dealers in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America, South Africa, and Australia/New Zealand. Malibu Boats, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Loudon, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Forza X1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forza X1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.