Marc Taxay Sells 1,040 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $120,750.56.
Arista Networks Price Performance
ANET stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.35. 1,243,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,539. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
