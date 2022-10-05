Marc Taxay Sells 1,040 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $119,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $120,750.56.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.35. 1,243,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,539. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.