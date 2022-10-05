Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.00.

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of MAKSY opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

