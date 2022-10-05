Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.53. 2,386,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,080,016. The company has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.67.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

