Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $962,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.3 %

FAST traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 129,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.