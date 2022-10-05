Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after buying an additional 260,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after purchasing an additional 452,434 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,369,000 after purchasing an additional 968,459 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SEI Investments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,313,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SEI Investments by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,915 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 24,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,135. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,386 shares of company stock worth $7,359,017 in the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

