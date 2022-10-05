Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 0.3 %

CSX stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $28.03. 815,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,581,094. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CSX to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.