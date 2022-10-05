Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 68,786 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,786 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 382,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,088. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $74.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

