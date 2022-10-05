Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $301.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.69 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.36.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.