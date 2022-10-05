MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

MCFT traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,099. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $362.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.81. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.5% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 390,188 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 108,909 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth $4,107,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

