Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 56,435 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 56,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 1.3% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,602. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.31 and a 52 week high of $59.95.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

