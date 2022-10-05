Mattern Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 146,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,800. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

