Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after buying an additional 3,865,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after buying an additional 588,841 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,799,000 after buying an additional 452,889 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $685,157,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,595. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.