Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after buying an additional 3,865,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after buying an additional 588,841 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,799,000 after buying an additional 452,889 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $685,157,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,595. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.