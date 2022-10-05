Mattern Wealth Management LLC Invests $479,000 in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ FTRI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,965. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

(Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

