Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,005 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FSMB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,844. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.