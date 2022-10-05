Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.74. The company had a trading volume of 112,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,827. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

