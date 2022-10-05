MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Major Shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Sells 735,786 Shares

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $4,525,083.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MaxCyte Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MXCT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 376,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.54 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.42. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price objective on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXCT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MaxCyte in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

