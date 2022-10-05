MC Mining (LON:MCM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.69

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.69 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 25.85 ($0.31). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 32,573 shares changing hands.

MC Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87. The company has a market capitalization of £45.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.74.

MC Mining Company Profile

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and operates metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; and the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

