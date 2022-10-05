McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

