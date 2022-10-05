McDonald Partners LLC Purchases 3,270 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $950,911,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

