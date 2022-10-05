McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Increased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $239.65. The stock had a trading volume of 121,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,389. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $176.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.60 and a 200-day moving average of $250.17.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

